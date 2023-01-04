Why The Last Of Us Won't Run Into The Game Of Thrones 'Problem'

"The Last of Us," an HBO Max original series adapted from the critically acclaimed Naughty Dog video game, is only a handful of days from release. The story, which follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsay), sees the unlikely duo form a grudging father-and-child relationship as they struggle to survive the zombie-infested wasteland that was once America. For those who haven't played "The Last of Us Part I," the core relationship isn't just a part of the narrative, it is the narrative. Sure, there are swarms of zombies (in this case, fungal monstrosities based on the very real cordyceps genus of fungi) milling around, but they're just the backdrop.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited for "The Last of Us." Neil Druckmann (the co-president of Naughty Dog and the creative mind behind "The Last of Us Part I" and one of the many behind "The Last of Us Part II") is credited as one of the HBO Max original series' primary writers. Troy Baker and Ashley Johnson, the voice actors behind Joel and Ellie (respectively) in the video games, are prominently featured as side characters.

Druckmann and Craig Mazin, co-creator and co-author and executive producer for the upcoming adaptation, just gave fans one more reason to be excited: Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, they promised that "The Last of Us" won't fall pray to the same trap that drove a fatal spike between "Game of Thrones" and its fan base.