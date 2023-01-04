Pedro Pascal Had To Get Permission From The Mandalorian Crew To Join The Last Of Us

The concept of an older protector safeguarding a child through a dangerous landscape is nothing new. Comparisons to the manga series "Lone Wolf and Cub" and the subsequent six-film series from Toho are inevitable and all-too-common. More people probably know the general "Lone Wolf and Cub" setup based on all the times it's been copied and paid homage to, rather than actually reading the manga or seeing the film series for themselves. There are countless versions of the classic story, from "A Boy and His Dog" starring Don Johnson to "The Mandalorian" featuring a masked Din Jarin shepherding little Grogu across the galaxy. Similarly, the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Disney+ series uses a young Leia as an excuse to get Kenobi off of Tatooine. Even the upcoming Sam Raimi-produced sci-fi actioner "65" starring Adam Driver has his character protecting a young girl from dinosaurs. In other words: this is nothing new!

It's worth bringing up the upcoming movie "65" since Sam Raimi was originally set to produce a live-action adaptation of the hugely successful video game "The Last of Us," and both properties have a similar story structure. Raimi's version never got off the ground, leaving game creator Neil Druckman and showrunner Craig Mazin ("Chernobyl") to develop the highly anticipated HBO series that's set to premiere on January 15, 2023.

"The Last of Us" follows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) through a dangerous wasteland after a deadly infection has wiped out most of humanity and turned the rest into mutated monsters. The older Joel initially serves as a protector to the young woman, guiding her through a number of deadly situations. Again, the similarities between "The Last of Us" and "The Mandalorian" are obvious, so much so that Pascal wanted to make sure that the overlap wouldn't cause any problems with Disney and "Mandalorian" producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.