How The Last Of Us Was Pitched To HBO

Like so many other video game adaptations before it, "The Last of Us" had a long road to traverse before the cameras finally started rolling. This might be a little hard to believe, given the immense popularity of the franchise and the fact that it basically plays out like a movie already. Sure enough, Hollywood was basically interested right off the bat, and it's not hard to understand why.

When first released in 2013, "The Last of Us" quickly became the fastest-selling game in years. It won year-end accolades from various publications and ceremonies, including multiple Game of the Year awards. Seven years later the sequel followed suit and now holds the record for most Game of the Year awards, ever. Between them, they've sold more than 37 million copies. As for the story, it's a zombie survival adventure about a man who becomes the surrogate father to an orphan girl and relearns what it means to have hope in humanity — the target audience is basically anyone with a soul

So with interest, a good story, a built-in fanbase, and a passionate creator in Neil Druckmann, it should've been smooth sailing ahead, right? Alas, the adaptation game is never so simple. Recounting the tumultuous road to The Hollywood Reporter, Druckmann recalled the early days of feeling out interest:

"One production company said, 'You guys are really good with gameplay, we'll take the story from here and refine it.' I'm like, 'They don't respect what's there. They just see it as a marketing opportunity.' "

Instead of sitting back and letting his game get gutted for parts, Druckmann got to work and started developing the movie adaptation himself.