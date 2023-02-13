Batgirl Star Leslie Grace Pushes Back On DC Head Peter Safran's 'Unreleasable' Remark

According to Safran, "Batgirl" was "unreleasable" and could "hurt DC creatively," but no one from DC has clarified exactly what was wrong with the movie to make it impossible to release. Grace explained that she had her own meetings with Warner Bros. Film Group CEOs Pam Abdy and Mike De Luca, and they explained how the plans and budgets worked, which enlightened her on some of the aspects of moviemaking that she hadn't considered before, but it still didn't explain Safran's comments. As Grace told Variety:

"They weren't really specific on anything creative in terms of what they felt about the film and how it would've hurt DC creatively. But I'm a human being, and people have perceptions and people read things. And when words are expressed very lightly about work that people really dedicated a lot of time to — not just myself but the whole crew — I can understand how it could be frustrating. [...] In every film, there are obstacles, and our film was nothing short of that. Half of the shoot was night shoots in Scotland, where it never stops raining. So there were obstacles, but at the end of the day, because of the incredible crew, nothing that ever got in the way of us delivering what we knew we wanted to deliver for this film."

She revealed that she did at least get to see a version of the film that was as close to finishing as it got before the studio shakeup, but that there was nothing there worth shelving. In fact, she called them "incredible," and saw the "potential for a good film." Maybe one day DC will release the movie and we can all see what the heck the executives were talking about.