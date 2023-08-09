Good News! Those Streaming Geniuses Have Invented (Checks Notes) Cable

It may take an older reader to recall, but there was a time before basic cable. Cable TV, so named for the specialty coaxial cable that needed to be installed in your home to pipe in extra TV frequencies, was first invented in 1936 when it was used in London and Berlin to broadcast that year's Olympic games.

Cable TV, as a palpable entertainment option, became widespread in homes throughout the mid-1980s. At the time, many considered it excessive; surely three or four commercial networks and a handful of UHF stations would be more than enough to entertain the family. Eighty-three channels would, popular wisdom went, melt one's brain. How quaint it all seems now.

By the 1990s, cable TV packages were quite commonly purchased and came to represent a sizeable chunk of the entertainment market. Consumers paid a monthly fee to a single cable provider and gained access to dozens of new stations unavailable on the usual VHF antenna frequencies. Many of these new stations sought to "outdo" regular TV by providing more violence, cussing, and nudity (the very thesis of HBO), as well as early access to uncut feature films that hadn't yet entered the VHS rental market.

The cable model was hardly ideal — one couldn't buy preferred channels piecemeal, for instance — but it was functional.

Then, in the last decade, cable was replaced with streaming platforms, a seemingly superior model. Not only were all shows now available 100% on-demand, but now one could piecemeal to their heart's content. It seemed that the cord had effectively been cut.

According to a recent article in Variety, streaming services have now proposed the next revolution. Which is, it seems ... cable TV.