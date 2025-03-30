Jennifer Garner's Crime Thriller Flop Is Taking Over Tubi's Charts

These days, we've moved beyond being spoiled for choice when it comes to streaming options. Now, we're perpetually menaced by an array of streaming platforms with kooky names and sonic logos designed to become tiny little earworms à la Netflix's famous "Tudum" sound. Not only are there multiple subscription services on offer, but we're now inundated with free VOD and streaming options that are supported solely by their ad revenue.

Tubi is just one example among many. The free streaming platform, which was bought by the Fox Corporation in 2020, has become what Wired called a "social punching bag," representing in the public consciousness a sort of bargain bin streamer that, in a pinch, might offer something entertaining enough to tolerate the relentless ad breaks. But as the outlet also notes, Tubi also has the biggest content library of any streamer, and this year, the service simulcast the Super Bowl, instantly increasing awareness of the brand among the masses. With 97 million monthly active users, Tubi might not be associated with prestige entertainment, but it's proven to be the most popular ad-supported streaming service out there. What's more, Tubi actually has some great horror movies, proving that there are gems to be found amid the mound of "content" on offer.

Like with the more well-established streamers (Netflix recently crossed the 300 million subscriber mark), Tubi viewers often send forgotten films and TV shows to the top of the most-watched rankings, and the latest example is a Jennifer Garner flop that seemingly has the Tubi audiences enthralled.