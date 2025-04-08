Jason Statham's Stylish Heist Movie With Jennifer Lopez Is Finding An Audience On Tubi

Of all the free streaming services with two-syllable nonsense names, Tubi is emerging as the most popular. The platform, which is owned by the Fox Corporation, has the most monthly active users of any ad-supported streaming platform, with 97 million. It's also a goldmine of beloved TV shows from decades ago. You can watch everything from "Gilligan's Island" to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on Tubi, and the ad breaks are mercifully few and far between. Tubi also has some great horror movies, which altogether makes the platform a somewhat attractive proposition.

Advertisement

Much like the paid streamers, Tubi also tracks trending entertainment, and it seems Jason Statham is the latest star to see one of his movies rise up the rankings on the free streamer. But he hasn't done it alone. The British action star has had a bit of help from Jennifer Lopez, with the pair's 2013 action thriller, "Parker," managing to set itself apart from the pack on Tubi. That's not insignificant considering Fox's free streaming platform has the biggest content library of any streamer — yes, including Netflix and the other big boys.

Directed by Taylor Hackford ("An Officer and a Gentleman," Ray"), "Parker" is based on Donald Westlake's Parker novel "Flashfire," and stars Statham as the titular professional thief whose former crew turn on him after Parker declines to join them on their latest heist. Of course, if you're a faceless movie goon, there's one thing you don't do, and that's leave Jason Statham for dead. It's just going to result in some extended quest for violent vengeance, which is essentially how "Parker" plays out. Lopez then shows up to help Parker on his revenge mission and the pair wreak havoc together.

Advertisement

"Parker" already experienced somewhat of a streaming renaissance back in 2021 when it became the number one film on Netflix. Now, it's managed a similar feat over on Tubi, but whether it can hit number one remains to be seen.