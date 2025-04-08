Jason Statham's Stylish Heist Movie With Jennifer Lopez Is Finding An Audience On Tubi
Of all the free streaming services with two-syllable nonsense names, Tubi is emerging as the most popular. The platform, which is owned by the Fox Corporation, has the most monthly active users of any ad-supported streaming platform, with 97 million. It's also a goldmine of beloved TV shows from decades ago. You can watch everything from "Gilligan's Island" to "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" on Tubi, and the ad breaks are mercifully few and far between. Tubi also has some great horror movies, which altogether makes the platform a somewhat attractive proposition.
Much like the paid streamers, Tubi also tracks trending entertainment, and it seems Jason Statham is the latest star to see one of his movies rise up the rankings on the free streamer. But he hasn't done it alone. The British action star has had a bit of help from Jennifer Lopez, with the pair's 2013 action thriller, "Parker," managing to set itself apart from the pack on Tubi. That's not insignificant considering Fox's free streaming platform has the biggest content library of any streamer — yes, including Netflix and the other big boys.
Directed by Taylor Hackford ("An Officer and a Gentleman," Ray"), "Parker" is based on Donald Westlake's Parker novel "Flashfire," and stars Statham as the titular professional thief whose former crew turn on him after Parker declines to join them on their latest heist. Of course, if you're a faceless movie goon, there's one thing you don't do, and that's leave Jason Statham for dead. It's just going to result in some extended quest for violent vengeance, which is essentially how "Parker" plays out. Lopez then shows up to help Parker on his revenge mission and the pair wreak havoc together.
"Parker" already experienced somewhat of a streaming renaissance back in 2021 when it became the number one film on Netflix. Now, it's managed a similar feat over on Tubi, but whether it can hit number one remains to be seen.
Parker has its revenge over on Tubi
Jason Statham is still going strong in the generic action movie field today. Having churned out his own version of "John Wick" (but not as good) with "The Beekeeper" in 2024, the Brit re-teamed with director David Ayer for another generic "John Wick" knockoff "A Working Man" in 2025. And why not? "The Beekeeper" was a 2024 box office hit before killing it on Prime Video, making another Ayer/Statham team-up all but inevitable.
Back in 2013, however, Statham and Taylor Hackford were proving to be the true forerunners of generic "John Wick" action movies before Keanu Reeves' hitman had even ventured out on his inaugural quest for revenge. While Johnny wouldn't avenge his puppy until 2014, 2013 saw Statham embarking on a similarly blood-soaked odyssey with "Parker," which is about as non-descript a Statham outing as you can get. Still, that hasn't stopped Tubi users (Tubers?) from streaming the film enough to send it into the platform's charts.
"Parker" hit Tubi on April 1, 2025, and didn't take long to fight its way into the most-watched rankings. According to FlixPatrol, the movie hit number five on April 4, then rose to number three the following day. It has since disappeared entirely from the Top 10, but if there's one thing you should never do, it's count out Jason Statham. That is to say that we've seen movies disappear from streamers' top charts only to make a triumphant return, and "Parker" seems like exactly the type of forgettable actioner that could surprise us all by doing just that.
Can Parker make a Tubi comeback?
Can "Parker" make its way back into the Tubi Top 10? Well, that depends on whether more Tubi users find themselves in the mood for some violent vengeance. It certainly has all the credentials of a streaming hit. First is the dodgy Rotten Tomatoes score. "Parker" currently has 41% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is just about the sweet spot for these sorts of streaming hits. That said, Sandra Bullock recently had a Hulu hit with a seven-percenter of a horror movie, so it's anyone's game really. Next, the sorta ok box office. "Parker" made $48.5 million on a $35 million budget. That's perfect, really. The film didn't make anyone much money but established a solid foundation for audiences to immediately forget it existed, thereby priming them for its triumphant return — just like when Jason Statham's forgotten actioner "The Mechanic" climbed Netflix's top charts in 2024. Finally, the impressively generic plot merely functions as an excuse for a man to hit other men quite hard and shoot people. It's all here, and it's all working like a charm.
Whether you get in on the action will depend upon your mileage with this kind of stuff. Yes, a nondescript Statham actioner can be a grand old time if you go in knowing what to expect, but by all accounts, "The Beekeeper" is a much better alternative, with its 71% Rotten Tomatoes score. That said, Tubi won't be procuring anything as new as that particular Statham outing any time soon, so if you're in the mood for some free action nonsense, then "Parker" should more than suffice. While we're on the subject, there's also Jennifer Garner's crime thriller flop which recently took over Tubi's charts and sees the actor in full-on John Wick mode, avenging her family after they're brutally slain in some sort of horrific event that would no doubt have Statham himself salivating at all the vengeance it required. Also, The Rock did a not great film that Tubers have been loving, so that might do the trick, too — though that one has less vengeance. Y'know what? Just watch "John Wick" again.