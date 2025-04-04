Dwayne Johnson's Intense 2013 Crime Thriller Is A Major Hit On Tubi

The Rock is going through a bit of a weird time in his career. Ever since 2022's "Black Adam" underperformed and he pretended it didn't, the good will he'd accrued throughout several decades has been dissipating. The former WWE star, who recently returned to his wrestling roots, has seemed to flounder, and reports of disgusting on-set habits haven't helped in that regard. But "Red One," his Christmas movie for Amazon, seemed to do well and his aforementioned pro-wrestling return might go some way to restoring the public's faith in a man who at one time seemed to be one of the most-liked figures in Hollywood.

Long before any of this played out, however, and even before he became the massive movie star he eventually did, The Rock was starring in some middling action thrillers in his quest to conquer Hollywood. In recent years, we've seen some of these neglected entries in his filmography resurface, such as the forgotten Johnson action flop that was given new life on Netflix in December 2024. Now, audiences have rediscovered yet another of the man's lesser-known features in "Snitch," a 2013 effort from director Ric Roman Waugh.

Waugh, who also directed "Angel Has Fallen" and the Gerard Butler-led "Greenland," which was not your typical disaster movie, is a former stuntman who worked on everything from "Universal Soldier" to "The Crow." While pairing The Rock with such a director for a crime thriller seems like a no-brainer, "Snitch" wasn't all that well-received upon its initial release, even though it made a decent little profit. Now, however, Tubi audiences have uncovered the film and sent it into the charts over on the free streamer, which isn't going to fix Johnson's current career struggles but is something, at least.

