The Naked Gun Reboot: Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Details

If you were to compile a list of the best parody movies ever made, you would be hard pressed to find one that doesn't include "The Naked Gun" on it. The hilarious riff on procedural cop shows initially started out as "Police Squad!," a hilarious six-episode television comedy series from David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker whose only crime was being ahead of its time. Although the triage had no such luck making it play to audiences on the small screen, the short-lived series proved to be incredibly successful in movie theaters in the form of 1988's "The Naked Gun," which brought back Leslie Nielsen to reprise his role as the bumbling Detective Lt. Frank Drebin.

The David Zucker-directed film not only jumpstarted Nielsen's comedy career after his memorable role in "Airplane!," but it also led to two sequels: "The Naked Gun 2 ½: The Smell of Fear" and "The Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult." These movies live and breathe on Nielsen's impeccable comedic timing, but it was only a matter of time until someone would try to revive the series. A fourth installment had been in the pipeline for over a decade until it was officially announced in 2022 that Drebin would be infiltrating movie theaters once again, this time in the guise of Liam Neeson.

Moving forward with a reboot of "The Naked Gun" without the original creative team sounds like a recipe for disaster, but there's actually reason to be cautiously optimistic based on what we've seen so far in the teaser trailer.

