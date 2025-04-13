15 Perfect Seasons Of TV, According To Rotten Tomatoes

Before it aired in 2021, it's hard to imagine anyone predicted Showtime's "Yellowjackets" becoming the breakaway hit that it did. The series – handily rejected by executives at HBO — might seem on paper like a bizarre, incongruous amalgamation of CW teen drama and a hyper-violent prestige horror-thriller. It would be easy for anyone to look at the story and wonder who the target audience was.

Apparently, the target audience was anyone who enjoyed good TV, as "Yellowjackets" debuted to a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The first season jumps between timelines to follow two equally arresting stories. In 1996, a high school girls' soccer team gets stranded on a (seemingly) deserted island when their private jet crashes, killing the pilot and their coach and leaving the teenagers to fend for themselves in the wilderness; in the present, the now-adult survivors of the wilderness (including Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Christina Ricci, and Juliette Lewis) try to protect the fragile normalcy of their lives as various entities — such as an investigative journalist and a mysterious blackmailer — threaten to expose the unknown truth of what the girls did to one another while they were lost for almost two years.

In addition to balancing elements of horror, thrilling plot twists, and dark character studies with the necessary elements of a coming-of-age story, "Yellowjackets" season 1 tells a complete story on its own. If there's one thing each entry on this list shares, it's this approach to seasonal storytelling that makes the series overall more impactful, memorable, and satisfying for viewers.