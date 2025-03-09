Why HBO Executives Rejected Yellowjackets

With season 3 of "Euphoria" still nowhere in sight (though it might come into being eventually, apparently) and the third season of "Yellowjackets" creating considerable ... buzz, HBO might be regretting that hasty decision. Since that's pure speculation on my part, let's go back to season 3 of "Yellowjackets," which kicked off on February 14 and has been giving audiences more to chew on as the show's central mystery unfolds. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter on the day that season 3 dropped its first two episodes, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson promised that, as the season unfolds, viewers will get more answers about this intriguing, creepy mystery box show.

Speaking to the fact that fans of "Yellowjackets" are always trying to figure out the show's next move, Lyle revealed, "One thing I will say — and I'm not going to elaborate at all — is that there were a few things that people really latched onto in the trailer that I find interesting and a few things we thought they were going to latch onto that they haven't." So is there anything else? "Another thing I think I can elaborate on slightly without being too spoilery is that one of the big, primary, macro, over-arching questions that people have is: What did they do out there?" Lyle continued. "That's something raised in the very first episode of the show, and I think I can say with a lot of confidence that we learn a lot more about what they did out there this season.

There is one thing we know about the ongoing third season of "Yellowjackets," though — the episode titles aren't clues. "I can say this without it being a spoiler — because we didn't do it — but we had a lot of arguments in the room: We were actually going to use the episode titles to rickroll a big thing in this season, but then we didn't do it," Lyle said. "This audience is so on top of things we were like, 'They might actually get that.'"

"Yellowjackets," which is on Showtime and not HBO, drops new episodes on Paramount+ every Friday and on Showtime on Sundays at 9 P.M. EST.