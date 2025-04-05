10 Best Sasha Lane Movies & TV Shows, Ranked

There may be no other working American actor as underrated as Sasha Lane in her generation. The 29-year-old Houston, TX native has been acting in movies and TV shows for nearly a decade now, and in that time, she's had relatively few starring roles. But her eye for projects has been consistently refined, and even her smaller performances have left an indelible mark on anyone who's been following her filmography.

Advertisement

It all began with the premiere of Lane's screen acting debut, "American Honey," in the main competition of the 2016 Cannes Film Festival, where she managed to steal the spotlight even next to such towering, acclaimed performances as Isabelle Huppert in "Elle," Kim Min-hee in "The Handmaiden," Sônia Braga in "Aquarius," Sandra Hüller in "Toni Erdmann," Kristen Stewart in "Personal Shopper," and Ruth Negga in "Loving." Since then, Lane has accrued just under 20 acting credits, with nearly all of those being in deeply interesting projects, always showcasing her unique skill at commanding attention and building out rich layers of character with even just a few lines and gestures.

We're still waiting on the U.S. film industry to give Lane another proper, front-and-center starring role after "American Honey" — the closest we got was Prime Video's eight-episode American remake of "Utopia," which wasn't very good despite Lane's magnetic performance as Jessica Hyde — but, in the meantime, here's a look at Sasha Lane's best movies and TV shows that are worth checking out while her career blossoms.

Advertisement