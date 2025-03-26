10 Best Movies To Watch Instead Of The Electric State

Where to watch: Tubi

The main argument anyone could make for watching "The Electric State" is the spectacle it offers. After all, how bad can a movie possibly be if it has a bunch of weird-looking robots fighting each other? Fortunately, there are still better alternatives available –- at least one of which looks three times as good as "The Electric State" for less than half the budget.

Gareth Edwards (the filmmaker responsible for modern sci-fi franchise blockbusters "Godzilla" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story") shot his apocalyptic robot flick "The Creator" for just $80 million, and did so without sparing the awe-inspiring spectacle the genre demands. "Tenet" actor John David Washington stars as Joshua Taylor, a disillusioned former U.S. army sergeant caught in the middle of a years-long war between a waning human race clinging to nuclear power and a rapidly expanding race of robots equipped with lifelike artificial intelligence. Five years after losing his family as part of an operation gone wrong, he is recruited one last time to go behind enemy lines to recover an existentially threatening weapon being developed by the A.I.

At the risk of putting too fine a point on it, "The Creator" — while far from a perfect movie itself — does just about everything "The Electric State" does but better. The cinematography is gorgeous, melding real landscapes with uncanny digital assets to make this hyper-technological world feel tangible; Washington and his co-stars (including "Eternals'" Gemma Chan, Allison Janney, Ken Watanabe, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles) deliver solid performances that make the most of the film's stabs at A.I. personhood and the impact of large-scale warfare. And whatever pitfalls do bug you about "The Creator," take comfort that you're avoiding far more in "The Electric State."