Why These Horror Movies Had Huge Gaps Between Critics & Audiences On Rotten Tomatoes

For most people, horror is an acquired taste. The genre explores the darkest, most disturbing parts of ourselves and our psyches, making for stories that can range from grotesque and gory to just downright disturbing. For critics, that may not necessarily be what they look for in a movie, but for horror fans, it is the precise reason they adore the genre. As such, in the ongoing (and endlessly tiresome) culture war between critics and audiences, horror tends to be more divisive than not. Despite the site's questionable operations and easily-manipulated review system, Rotten Tomatoes continues to be the battleground in which this war is waged.

Each case is different: Some films have ardent fandoms behind them, others garner cult followings over time, and some premiere to critical fanfare but simply do not age with audiences. Whatever the case may be, these 12 horror films feature significant enough gaps in their Tomatometer score that they demand deeper investigation, especially in the wake of the recently-added "Verified Hot" badge, reserved for films with a 90% Popcornmeter rating or higher.

From cinema institutions to recent releases, these 12 horror films have big gaps between critics and audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, and we'll explain why.