The Boys Hits An All-Time Low On Rotten Tomatoes – But There's More To This Story Than Meets The Eye

Based on the 2006 comic book series by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, the hit TV series "The Boys" is a wicked, playfully mean-spirited satire of the highest order. It debuted in 2019, right when the Marvel Cinematic Universe was climaxing in popularity, and takes place in a universe where superheroes are real ... and are already deeply corrupted by their power. All heroes, presented as selfish egotistical celebrities, are overseen by a publicity firm called Vought International that wrangles their public image and raked in billions from merchandising.

The central figure of "The Boys" is the Superman-like character Homelander (Antony Starr), a villainous egotist who hates humanity and can barely contain his contempt as he treks out into the world to "do good deeds." Homelander does indeed kill bad guys and terrorists, but just as often cruelly murders or harms others to fit his own nefarious ends. He's abusive and evil. He's not a good guy. "The Boys" argues that superheroes and supervillains are more or less the same thing, and their only distinguishing features are their outfits and marketing teams.

The fourth season of "The Boys" debuted on June 13, 2024, and the reviews have been very positive. Based on 77 reviews, the new season has a 95% approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Curiously, however, the Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes — wherein non-professionals can give their own grade — is at a surprisingly low 51%.

While the low audience score denotes a definite "slowing" of the show's overall quality (/Film feels season 4 is aggressively miserable), the low audience score seems to be born of a curious, expanding catharsis from many of the show's fans. Some people, it seems, are just now figuring out that Homelander isn't a hero. They then "downvote" in response.