The Biggest Change The Reacher Season 3 Finale Makes To The Book

The following contains major spoilers for "Reacher" season 3.

The third season of "Reacher" is the best the Prime Video show has been so far. Every element comes together to form a phenomenal season of television. The action has been kinetic and gritty, while the humor is on point — whether it's Alan Ritchson's Reacher holding a tiny phone, or this perfect Herculian himbo beating the crap out of some bullies before bonding with a kid he's taking care of over ice cream. The reduced number of locations this season makes for a very tense thriller with high stakes, while the supporting cast is fantastic and worth watching on their own.

Advertisement

It's no wonder that "Reacher" season 3 has been a big hit for Prime Video. This is a fantastic adaptation of Lee Child's novel "Persuader," telling the story of a big heroic himbo going undercover to rescue a confidential informant while infiltrating a dangerous gang against whom he has a personal vendetta. All this while also featuring an actual giant as an antagonist, and introducing a sympathetic main villain.

That sympathetic villain is Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), the owner of Bizarre Bazaar, whose enterprise Reacher infiltrates after faking a rescue of Beck's son, Richard (Johnny Berchtold). The more we see of the relationship between the two Becks, and the more we learn about Zachary's business and how he's essentially a hostage.

Advertisement

This culminates in the big showdown in the season 3 finale, wherein Reacher finally executes Quinn (Brian Tee), but not before he kills Beck, who heroically sacrifices himself to save his son. It's a touching moment: one that allows Richard to move on with his life, and makes Zachary a more complex antagonist. It is also one of the biggest departures the show makes from the original "Persuader" book. In the original book, Beck is less sympathetic, but he does make it out of the story alive and well — alongside his family.