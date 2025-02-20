Reacher Season 3's Most Unique Storyline Doesn't Involve Action At All

Spoilers for the first three episodes of "Reacher" season 3 follow.

We're only three episodes into "Reacher" season 3, and already it seems like the disappointing season 2 was a fluke. The show is back to being just as fun and compelling as it was in its debut season. Some of that's because the stakes feel high again; for instance, Reacher is no longer surrounded by a team of equally stoic badasses endlessly repeating the same handful of one-liners. ("Did I ever tell you how smart you are, Neagley?") But mostly, season 3 feels fresh because its big twists are genuinely surprising.

The big twist in the first episode, "Persuader," is when Reacher pulls that phone out of his shoe and reveals he's been pulling a con this whole time. This is then one-upped by another reveal, slow-rolled in "Number 2 with a Bullet," where we find out the scary bad guy Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) isn't really scary at all. As his son Richard (Johnny Berchtold) explains to Reacher over ice cream, Beck is merely a mildly corrupt business owner who's found himself strong-armed into a far more serious level of corruption, one that goes far beyond what he was ever prepared for.

The actual villain of the season, the mysterious Quinn (Brian Tee), is the guy who kidnapped Richard all those years ago. After cutting the kid's ear off and sending it to Beck, Beck agreed to Quinn's demands and let him take total control over his rug business operations. Beck may pretend to be a scary mob boss in his initial interactions with Reacher — and to be fair, he still kind of is a scary mob boss — but for the most part he's just guy trying to keep his family safe. All the gun worship and general tough guy antics in the premiere seems to have been a facade; Beck is in over his head here, and he needs Reacher's help.