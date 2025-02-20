Reacher Season 3's Funniest Action Scene May Be Alan Ritchson's Greatest Moment Yet

While Jack Reacher is defined by his strength and physicality, this quality would feel hollow without his sense of justice and urge to protect. Although Reacher protects Richard from bullies to gain his trust, he is also the kind of person to actually step in when someone is getting harassed. The bullies justify their behavior by citing Zachary's wealth and contrasting it with their own economic status, but Reacher points out that Richard is blameless here, and calmly warns them to back off. There's a comedic tint to the scene as we know that the bullies deserve the beating they're about to get, and Ritchson drives it home by striking a perfect balance between humor and catharsis. As the punches land and the bullies scramble away, we can visibly see how Richard has begun associating feeling safe with Reacher's protective presence.

The magic, however, happens right after Richard takes him to an ice cream shop and treats him to some horrendous lavender ice cream. As the two sit and bond, Richard opens up about his father's business and reveals that a man named Julius McCabe is the one pulling the strings, leaving his father no choice but to obey him. In fact, it was McCabe who had kidnapped Richard years back, leaving the kid traumatized and on edge since the incident. Reacher's no-nonsense demeanor veers into tough love here, but he comforts Richard by affirming his wish to stay back longer in town to evade the oppressive environment of his mansion. There is also some great humor sprinkled here courtesy of Reacher, who insists that his "father was a great guy" when Richard asks if he knows what having a bad father feels like, and later declares that "any flavor (of ice cream) other than chocolate or vanilla are nonsense." While I disagree with that last part, the way Ritchson delivers that line is pure comedy gold.

If you've seen Ritchson in roles that are not "Reacher," it is impossible to miss the actor's incredible knack for embodying humor and physicality in a dizzying mix. Titles like "Blood Drive" and "Titans" are good examples, as they underline Ritchson's arresting physical presence while showcasing his ability to lean into outright bizarro premises while keeping the dramatic stakes high. Although Jack Reacher's brand of humor remains as deadpan and sardonic as ever, this episode highlights a warm, paternal aspect of his character when he offers Richard support and hope. Here's hoping that we see more of this sweet dynamic down the line.

The first three episodes of "Reacher" season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.