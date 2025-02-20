Reacher Season 3's Funniest Action Scene May Be Alan Ritchson's Greatest Moment Yet
This post contains spoilers for "Reacher" season 3.
As a man who (almost) always towers over everyone else in a room, Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) gets into more fights than the average person. When he's not busy living as an ultra-minimalist vagabond, Reacher routinely runs into bad guys and straight-up villains, which is when he lets his fists do the talking. The first two seasons of "Reacher" feature a couple of fight scenes that are a cut above the rest, including season 1's stairwell sequence in which he breaks a thug's fingers with a bicycle wheel and strangles the dude with his tie while leaping off the stairwell. And of course, we have season 2's memorable showdown between Reacher's team and a deadly biker gang, where things get really bloody when Reacher yanks a biker off his vehicle and breaks off another's limbs with a steel pipe.
Season 3 of "Reacher" has premiered with its first three episodes, and we've already got Reacher punching folks who deserve it. As a part of his latest undercover mission, Reacher is responsible for making sure that Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold) — the son of "rug business" owner Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall) — is safe. In "Number 2 with a Bullet," Reacher accompanies Richard to town, and the kid buys a toy airplane model for his father as a nostalgic gift for his birthday. The gift carries emotional weight, as Zachary is the kind of man who cares about his son but cannot make time for him, and possesses everything that money can buy. Richard, who feels lonely and neglected, buys the toy airplane because his dad loved these models when he was a child. As the two are not super close, the birthday gift is a way for Richard to bridge this gap and display his affection. However, a group of bullies ruin this opportunity for a sweet father-son moment.
After the bullies crush Richard's gift, Reacher steps in, having no patience for such petulant behavior. Calling the main bully stupid and ugly, Reacher beats the ever-loving crap out of him and his minions. While this is a quintessential Reacher moment, it is followed by the warmest heart-to-heart with Richard, highlighting Ritchson's incredible range as an actor.
This season 3 action scene showcases why Alan Ritchson is the perfect Reacher
While Jack Reacher is defined by his strength and physicality, this quality would feel hollow without his sense of justice and urge to protect. Although Reacher protects Richard from bullies to gain his trust, he is also the kind of person to actually step in when someone is getting harassed. The bullies justify their behavior by citing Zachary's wealth and contrasting it with their own economic status, but Reacher points out that Richard is blameless here, and calmly warns them to back off. There's a comedic tint to the scene as we know that the bullies deserve the beating they're about to get, and Ritchson drives it home by striking a perfect balance between humor and catharsis. As the punches land and the bullies scramble away, we can visibly see how Richard has begun associating feeling safe with Reacher's protective presence.
The magic, however, happens right after Richard takes him to an ice cream shop and treats him to some horrendous lavender ice cream. As the two sit and bond, Richard opens up about his father's business and reveals that a man named Julius McCabe is the one pulling the strings, leaving his father no choice but to obey him. In fact, it was McCabe who had kidnapped Richard years back, leaving the kid traumatized and on edge since the incident. Reacher's no-nonsense demeanor veers into tough love here, but he comforts Richard by affirming his wish to stay back longer in town to evade the oppressive environment of his mansion. There is also some great humor sprinkled here courtesy of Reacher, who insists that his "father was a great guy" when Richard asks if he knows what having a bad father feels like, and later declares that "any flavor (of ice cream) other than chocolate or vanilla are nonsense." While I disagree with that last part, the way Ritchson delivers that line is pure comedy gold.
If you've seen Ritchson in roles that are not "Reacher," it is impossible to miss the actor's incredible knack for embodying humor and physicality in a dizzying mix. Titles like "Blood Drive" and "Titans" are good examples, as they underline Ritchson's arresting physical presence while showcasing his ability to lean into outright bizarro premises while keeping the dramatic stakes high. Although Jack Reacher's brand of humor remains as deadpan and sardonic as ever, this episode highlights a warm, paternal aspect of his character when he offers Richard support and hope. Here's hoping that we see more of this sweet dynamic down the line.
The first three episodes of "Reacher" season 3 are now streaming on Prime Video.