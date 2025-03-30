10 Famous Actors Who Can't Handle Horror Movies

It's safe to say that horror is the film genre that turns away the most audiences just by virtue of being what it is. Films like "Texas Chain Saw Massacre," "The Exorcist," and "It" notably feature moments that terrify watchers, whether it be through exploiting common phobias, depicting grotesque mutilation, or showcasing unimaginable supernatural events. It's all the more surprising when instant body horror classic "The Substance" racks up nominations at major award ceremonies, taking home an Oscar for Best Makeup and Hairstyling.

Of course, "The Substance" is not the first terrifying horror movie that's won an Oscar, nor is it the last. However, it might be assumed that, because of their involvement in creating horror movies and seeing how the sausage gets made, actors would be more immune to watching them than other viewers. As it turns out, the opposite is true. There are many iconic actors who shy away from starring in horror movies, even some who are most notable for acting in them.

For these 10 famous actors, they might have garnered screams, thrills, and chills in certain movies, but in their personal lives, their taste in movies veers away from the terrifying. What they get out of acting in both classic and modern horror movies is much, much different than what they get out of watching them, which is a lot of anxiety and fear.

