Jennifer Lawrence's 4 Favorite Movies Of All Time
Real cinephiles know that Letterboxd, where you can log movies you've watched and discuss them, is the best social media site, and one of the best things Letterboxd does is ask celebrities to list their four favorite movies. Before the release of her romantic comedy "No Hard Feelings," Letterboxd caught up with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (and based on her outfit, this happened the same day as her now-infamous "Hot Ones" interview) to ask about her four favorite movies, and the entire concept seemed to deeply stress her out.
"Oh my god, that is so much pressure, because I'm really bad at remembering the titles," Lawrence exclaimed in the YouTube short before remembering the titles of three different movies. "I mean, 'Jurassic Park,'" she began, shouting out Steven Spielberg's beloved science fiction adventure flick, before naming Renée Zellweger's romantic comedy "Bridget Jones's Diary" next. Third on her list? Director Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel "Pride & Prejudice" featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, which Lawrence shortens to "Pride & Prej" (pronouncing that last bit like "predge"). That's when she needed a little help from the unseen interviewer.
"What's the movie ... he plays a [private investigator], and his best friend gets accused of murder?" Lawrence asked someone off camera. Luckily, they provided her with the answer. "The Long Goodbye!" Lawrence exclaimed after someone just off-camera helped her figure it out.
What are some of Jennifer Lawrence's best movies?
Honestly, Lawrence compiled a pretty good list there; I'd definitely put those four together for an offbeat movie marathon. It's also not that surprising that Lawrence picked four solid movies, because she's been in some very worthy films herself.
After getting her start (and first Oscar nomination) thanks to Debra Granik's gritty drama "Winter's Bone" in 2010, Lawrence skyrocketed to international fame in 2012 thanks to her lead role in "The Hunger Games," the film franchise based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novels. That same year, as she introduced the world to her interpretation of the closed-off, tough huntress Katniss Everdeen, Lawrence also snagged the lead role in David O. Russell's drama "Silver Linings Playbook." As Tiffany Maxwell, a young widow who draws the troubled Pat Solitano Jr. (Bradley Cooper) out of his shell after they both experience some very serious trauma, Lawrence is magnetic, even if the movie itself doesn't always rise to meet her. In her very best scene, she makes screen legend Robert De Niro look like an amateur, which is probably why she won an Oscar for Best Actress at just 22 years old.
Unfortunately, a string of less successful films followed. After working with Russell on "Silver Linings Playbook," the controversy-ridden director miscast her in multiple projects: She was far too young for her roles in "American Hustle" and "Joy," though she gave both her all, and box office duds like "Passengers," "Dark Phoenix," and "mother!" didn't help. Lawrence took some time away from the industry as a result, but in recent years, she's proven that she's still part of Hollywood's A-list.
After a hiatus from acting, Jennifer Lawrence is back and better than ever
Technically, Jennifer Lawrence's big return to acting was in 2021 in Adam McKay's ensemble comedy "Don't Look Up," but the less that's said about that smug, smirking morality fable of a movie, the better. (Again, to her credit, Lawrence does she absolute best that she can do with the material she's given; she basically always does.) Let's just say Lawrence returned to the industry in earnest in 2022 with the original Apple TV+ drama "Causeway," where she stars alongside Brian Tyree Henry and the two unpack their shared yet different traumas (Lawrence's Lynsey is a veteran injured in an explosion in Afghanistan who's struggling with a brain injury, and Henry's James has issues of his own that I won't spoil here). "Causeway" is pretty dark, but Lawrence and Henry are stunning in it, so it's definitely worth a watch if you want to keep up with Lawrence's latest career exploits.
Life is hard, though, so if you want something much lighter, Lawrence's 2023 romantic comedy "No Hard Feelings" will do the trick. As Maddie, a down-on-her-luck Uber driver whose car gets repossessed and who agrees to "befriend" a shy graduating high school senior named Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman) before he goes to college so his rich parents will buy her a new car, Lawrence is an absolute delight, showing off her impeccable comedic timing and sheer bravery. (The scene where she fights off a gang of hooligans while completely nude is definitely bold, to say the least.) Lawrence is, despite her hiatus, still a major movie star ... and she's got good taste in movies to boot.