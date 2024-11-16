Jennifer Lawrence's 4 Favorite Movies Of All Time

Real cinephiles know that Letterboxd, where you can log movies you've watched and discuss them, is the best social media site, and one of the best things Letterboxd does is ask celebrities to list their four favorite movies. Before the release of her romantic comedy "No Hard Feelings," Letterboxd caught up with Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence (and based on her outfit, this happened the same day as her now-infamous "Hot Ones" interview) to ask about her four favorite movies, and the entire concept seemed to deeply stress her out.

"Oh my god, that is so much pressure, because I'm really bad at remembering the titles," Lawrence exclaimed in the YouTube short before remembering the titles of three different movies. "I mean, 'Jurassic Park,'" she began, shouting out Steven Spielberg's beloved science fiction adventure flick, before naming Renée Zellweger's romantic comedy "Bridget Jones's Diary" next. Third on her list? Director Joe Wright's 2005 adaptation of Jane Austen's novel "Pride & Prejudice" featuring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, which Lawrence shortens to "Pride & Prej" (pronouncing that last bit like "predge"). That's when she needed a little help from the unseen interviewer.

"What's the movie ... he plays a [private investigator], and his best friend gets accused of murder?" Lawrence asked someone off camera. Luckily, they provided her with the answer. "The Long Goodbye!" Lawrence exclaimed after someone just off-camera helped her figure it out.