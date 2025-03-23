Every Superhero Movie On IMDb's 100 Lowest-Rated Movies List

Long before Marvel Studios started struggling with its Marvel Cinematic Universe (which might be better left to die at this point) there were some historic superhero movie missteps. The first real superhero blockbuster, 1978's "Superman" remains one of the greatest comic book movies of all time, but even that birthed some seriously questionable sequels, thereby setting a precedent for the best and worst superhero films to come.

In the years since Christopher Reeve's Supes convinced audiences of the late-70s that a man could fly, we have had some downright abject superhero outings. When done right, these films can offer the ultimate escapist fantasy, tapping into our collective inner child and taking us on rapturous thrill-rides through our own imaginations. Or, they can be "Black Adam." I kid ... sort of. The problem exemplified by that notoriously underwhelming DC effort is that these films can often just be lazy, formulaic, CGI-laden slogs. But even before the rise of digital effects, there were plenty of absolute superhero stinkers. In fact, IMDb's list of the lowest-rated films of all time includes six superhero movies and not one of them belongs to the modern green screen nightmare-scape.

With so-called superhero fatigue well and truly setting in, there's never been a better time to look back at these comic book duds and take stock of what exactly went wrong. With that in mind, here are all the superhero movies on IMDb's lowest-rated movie list.