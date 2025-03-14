Severance Season 2 Episode 9 Features An Emotional Callback That's Deeper Than You Thought

What's for dinner, kids? Major spoilers follow for the latest episode of "Severance."

Season 2 of "Severance" is barreling full-tilt towards another explosive finale that'll be sure to have tongues wagging, but make no mistake: This show has always been about the journey, not the destination. The brilliant, flashback-heavy episode 7 proved beyond a doubt how slow-playing the relationship between Mark Scout (Adam Scott) and Gemma (Dichen Lachman), much of which was purposefully withheld from us for most of two seasons now, paid dividends by waiting for the perfect moment to unleash the full scope of their story on audiences. Similarly, an episode like last week's "Sweet Vitriol" only could've worked (despite our personal reservations) after spending as much time as we have with Patricia Arquette's (semi) villainous Harmony Cobel.

Now, we're finally seeing one of the series' most emotional subplots — the tragic romance between Irving B. (John Turturro) and Burt G. (Christopher Walken) — pay off in a big way, with a callback containing far more layers than you may have realized. The penultimate episode of season 2, titled "The After Hours," initially unfolds on an ominous note. While meeting with her creepy father Jame Eagan (Michael Siberry), Helena (Britt Lower) notes that "We're seeing to Mr. Bailiff," indicating that the unwelcome investigation into Lumon Industries' activities by Irving's outie will not go unpunished. Once the "goon" sent to deal with him turns out to be none other than Burt Goodman, it becomes easy to imagine that this doomed relationship might be headed for a very dark conclusion.

Thankfully, "Severance" knows exactly how to tug on our heartstrings. Irving and Burt's outies ultimately come to as sad an ending as their innies did ... albeit with proper closure this time around, calling back to a very specific moment back in the sixth episode of its debut season. What's more, this reference also seems to confirm a rather intriguing theory we had all along.