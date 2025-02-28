Severance Season 2 Episode 7 Resolves A Minor Detail You Totally Forgot About

None of this quite explains the most pressing question on our minds, however: What's the significance of these Chikhai Bardo cards appearing within Lumon Industries and then popping back up here? Well, it all comes down to something Gemma offhandedly mentions during that earlier flashback scene. Alluding to that popular rabbit/duck optical illusion, she guesses that these cards fulfill a similar mind-bending purpose and arrived after she ended up on the mailing list at the fertility clinic, which she and Mark have been visiting in order to conceive a child. As we see in the episode, those attempts were ultimately unsuccessful and at least partially led to their relationship troubles leading up to her car accident. But one blink-and-you'll-miss-it moment in another flashback set at the clinic might have put several pieces of the puzzle into place.

Roughly 20 minutes into the episode, Mark and Gemma arrive at the clinic to undergo what appear to be IVF treatments. While making their way to the waiting area, however, an awfully familiar-looking doctor walks by in the background with his eyes firmly fixed on Gemma. This certainly appears to be the exact same doctor referred to as Dr. Mauer (played by actor Robby Benson) who we see studying and flat-out torturing Gemma throughout the scenes set in Lumon. This opens up a whole new Pandora's box regarding how Mauer (assuming he even goes by that name in the real world) ended up at this particular clinic, whether he's working undercover for Lumon at the time of this flashback, and if he was specifically keeping an eye on Gemma in order to kidnap her and potentially orchestrate her "accident" in the first place.

If Dr. Mauer's the one who sent her those Chikhai Bardo cards in the past, then it stands to reason that he ordered more of them to be created by Optics & Design (not dissimilarly from the dental tools he retrieves from them early in episode 5 while whistling that creepily jaunty tune) and taken down to the secret floor where Gemma is being studied ... for, no doubt, even more sinister psychological purposes. On this show, every answer we get only seems to create more and more questions.

