What's That Song In Severance Season 2 Episode 5?

"Severance" is the kind of show that begs viewers to pick apart every single scene and detail in search of clues. The "mystery box" approach is a tried and true TV formula, if a difficult one to pull off. But when you get the zeitgeist on your side, as "Severance" has, the audience's hunt for answers creates a unique and compelling viewing experience.

Because of that aspect of the show, many fans may have perked their ears up at the beginning of "Severance" season 2, episode 5, "Trojan's Horse." The episode begins with a new, unnamed character pushing a cart down the severed floor's pristine corridors to the Optics and Design department, where he's given what appears to be dental tools of some kind. Satisfied, he wheels the cart away and to the mysterious, ominous elevator that Irving (John Turturro) and his outie keep seeing. All the while, this nameless employee whistles a recognizable tune: "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" by Gordon Lightfoot.

Is that particular choice of tune a clue to what's happening at Lumon? Does it tell us something about what lies beyond the scary elevator? Maybe, maybe not — but because it's fun, let's talk about it anyway.