What Happened To The Cast Of Star Trek: Voyager?

It's taken a while, but it feels like we're hitting peak "Star Trek: Voyager" nostalgia these days. It was not always like this: On the heels of "The Next Generation" movies and the sprawling war saga of "Deep Space Nine," the premise of "Voyager," which hurled a Federation ship to the other side of the universe where it presumably would encounter nothing familiar, wasn't as compelling. Initial new aliens like the Kazon were duds, and when the show tried to course-correct, it may have overdone it on the Borg storylines. For the first time, but not the last, it began to feel like there was too much "Star Trek."

However, fans have been going back to "Voyager" and discovering it more old-school charms since the streaming era kicked in — and especially during the pandemic lockdown.The animated "Star Trek: Prodigy" serves as a sequel of sorts, bringing back multiple characters from "Voyager" in CG form. Quirks like Captain Janeway's love of coffee are now more appreciated by adults who weren't old enough to drink it the first time around. Perhaps no former cast will ever get quite the same level of love as the crews of James Kirk and Jean-Luc Picard, but Janeway's motley mixed crew of Starfleet, rebels, and alien hangers-on who all worked together now feel less like the biggest mistake on "Star Trek: Voyager" and more of a cozy throwback to an era of fewer interpersonal conflicts.

So what happened to the show's cast? Let's take a look.