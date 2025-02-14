Why Jeri Ryan Rejected A Cameo In One Of The Worst Star Trek Films

Stuart Baird's 2002 film "Star Trek: Nemesis" was one of the franchise's several death knells to come during the early 2000s. "Star Trek: Voyager" came to a close in mid-2001, ending a long-running period of Trek ascendancy. "Star Trek: Enterprise" debuted in late September 2001, and it served as a prequel to the original "Star Trek," set a century before the days of Captain Kirk. It looked different, had a different tone, and aimed to bring Trek to a new generation. Sadly, because of the 9/11 attacks, the world was no longer in the mood for a long-in-the-tooth sci-fi franchise that focused on diplomacy, making peace, and living in harmony. Audiences were now more intent on war, retribution, and violence, and "Star Trek" no longer had a place in the world.

In 2002, "Star Trek: Nemesis" was released to unenthused audiences and low box office receipts. Made for a budget of $60 million, "Nemesis" only earned $67 million worldwide, making it the lowest-grossing film in "Star Trek" history. It has a 38% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes (based on 172 reviews), edging out only William Shatner's "Star Trek V: The Final Frontier" (23%) and Olatunde Osunsanmi's "Star Trek: Section 31" (18%) as the worst-reviewed Trek movies.

It's not very good. No one, not even hardcore Trek fans, really likes "Nemesis." Trekkies might be excited by the cameo by Kate Mulgrew as Admiral Janeway, the onetime captain of the U.S.S. Voyager, but that wasn't enough to engage people. Also, as it so happens, Mulgrew's "Voyager" co-star Jeri Ryan, better known as the Borg escapee Seven of Nine, was also offered a cameo in "Nemesis," but she turned it down. According to a 2011 Nerdist podcast, Ryan turned the role down because she had just taken a gig on "Boston Public," and wanted to get away from Trek.