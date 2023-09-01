Voyager's Roxann Dawson Had A Chance To Direct Star Trek But Dropped It For Another Show

"Star Trek" has a long and proud history of having its star actors make the leap to the other side of the camera and flourish as directors in their own right. None other than Spock himself, Leonard Nimoy, took the reins on both "Star Trek III: The Search for Spock" and its follow-up, "The Voyage Home" — not to mention the various other films he would go on to direct (and almost direct), too. Jonathan Frakes, who portrayed the irrepressible William Riker on "The Next Generation" and "Star Trek: Picard," also tried his hand at directing and would quickly become a franchise regular in the director's chair throughout various other "Trek" shows and movies, as well. But "Star Trek: Voyager" gave way to a truly unique career, which saw Roxann Dawson go from playing the fiery half-Klingon, half-human B'Elanna Torres to finding great success as a gun-for-hire television director.

With directing efforts on shows like "Voyager," "Enterprise," "Lost," "The Americans," and many more under her belt, she was most recently put in charge of two pivotal episodes of "Foundation" season 2, the Apple TV+ sci-fi series based on Isaac Asimov's novels. In an exclusive interview with /Film, our very own Vanessa Armstrong was recently able to speak with Dawson about the possibility of returning to the "Trek" fold. Here's what she said: