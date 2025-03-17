The 10 Worst Horror Movie Villains Ranked

There are cases in which an otherwise decent horror movie (at least by the fluctuating and uniquely objective standards of the horror genre) features a surprisingly underwhelming villain. Indeed, one could soundly argue that the 2014 film "Unfriended" is an underappreciated gem that successfully launched a modern artistic movement in the form of the screenlife subgenre. Producer and pioneer Timur Bekmambetov had been obsessed with the idea of telling a story entirely on the screen of a computer before developing "Unfriended," only settling on the idea of exploring this through the horror genre after consulting director Leo Gabriadze and writer Nelson Greaves.

This wasn't necessarily a bad move on paper (or screen?), but the limitations of Bekmambetov's filmmaking principles constrain the potential of the film's ghostly antagonist Laura Barns (known also by her screen name, billie227). Played by Heather Sossaman, Laura is a largely unseen but no less vengeful spirit haunting the Skype call of her former classmates, some of whom bear responsibility for her tragic (and hauntingly viral) death by suicide. Her presence manifests through the actions of others, as she forces them to do horrific things on camera for their friends to see.

While this does create a few terrifying and unexpectedly composed scenes, the rules of screenlife prevent Laura's presence from ever escalating in a satisfying way, making each of her kills feel like the director hitting the same key on a keyboard. The filmmakers seemingly felt this as well, as they end the film by breaking the defining rule of screenlife — that all action takes place on a screen — for a jump scare that sees Laura appear in a character's room. In hindsight, it makes sense that Bekmambetov was able to better explore screenlife through thrillers like "Searching" and "Profile," rather than a genre like horror which often demands a compelling villain to drive its action.

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org