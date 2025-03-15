What Happens To Paul's Sister Alia Atreides In The Dune Books

This post contains spoilers for the "Dune" saga.

In Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two," Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) telepathically communicates with her fetus, Alia, who, along with her, is transformed after being exposed to the Water of Life. As a fetus, Alia is strangely in tune with Jessica's plans regarding her son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet), as she actively urges her mother towards a distinct path. In one of Paul's many visions, we get a glimpse of a grown-up Alia (Anya Taylor-Joy), whose presence is set up to be monumental in the tense, bloodstained chapters to come. Notably, though, the same character is fleshed out differently in David Lynch's "Dune." There, Alia (Alicia Witt) is a book-accurate superpowered toddler who yeets Baron Harkonnen (Kenneth McMillan) across Arrakis with the sheer power of her mind.

While Villeneuve has been closely following Frank Herbert's "Dune" book series for the most part, he makes the choice to omit toddler Alia from "Part Two" for creative reasons. After all, the idea of a toddler with the mannerisms and acumen of a grown adult is challenging to pull off on a technical level and runs the risk of coming off as unintentionally silly. Of course, this omission also points to an inevitable time jump, with Alia's arc being condensed and limited to her adult self.

In Herbert's "Dune," toddler Alia is indispensable to the tale, as her journey runs parallel to Paul's, creating a mirroring effect that is both alarming and tragic. This is made especially clear in Herbert's novels "Dune Messiah" and "Children of Dune," which position the grown-up Alia as a messiah figure of another kind, doomed to repeat the mistakes of the past. The complex allure of Paul often overshadows the crucial role his sister plays, but Alia dons many faces throughout her tragically short life: a perceived Abomination, a Revered Mother, a demi-goddess, and a destructive force of nature. With this in mind, let's trace her journey, starting when she is a preborn with astounding cognitive abilities.