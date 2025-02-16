What Happens To Rebecca Ferguson's Lady Jessica In The Dune Books

A major distinction between book and film Jessica is that Villeneuve frames a chunk of her actions through doubt and suspicion. In the first "Dune" film, Duke Leto (Oscar Isaac) asks Jessica whether she will protect her son, hinting that her loyalties diverge as per her dual roles as Paul's mother and a Bene Gesserit priestess. Later on, after Leto's death, Paul accuses Jessica of conceiving him as a "freak" in his rage and grief, and she seems guilty, as she can see how heavily the burden weighs on her son. The scene also omits the reveal that Jessica is Baron Harkonnen's daughter, as this twist is reserved for a more dramatic climax in "Part Two," allowing us to focus solely on Paul and Jessica's complicated dynamic. He detests that she has burdened him with such terrible purpose, but is also aware that her choices have been guided by love and an instinct to protect.

Herbert's Jessica makes her presence felt in quieter, less dramatic ways, such as when she questions the logic behind watering the date palms on Arakkis even when the local populace often dies due to dehydration. This discussion takes place between Jessica and Dr. Yueh, where the former expresses that such practices (rooted in religious belief) are wasteful in a place where water is a precious resource. In Villeneuve's film, this role is given to Paul, as more time is devoted to fleshing out his outlook towards the Fremen and their customs. Another distinction in Herbert's books is that Jessica does not share a contentious relationship with Chani at any point, as she actively encourages her to stay by Paul's side after he marries Irulan for political reasons. "I do love your Chani. I accept her," she tells Paul at one point, as she understands how powerful a force love can be.

Moreover, when Jessica's daughter, Alia, is changed by the Water of Life in her womb, she accepts the fact that she must birth an Abomination (unstable individuals with unlocked genetic memory) as Alia is her last link to Leto. This isn't explicitly spelled out by Herbert, but it is clear that Jessica hopes against hope that Alia will somehow escape her fate of being an Abomination, just like how she believes Paul is the fated Kwisatz Haderach. Unfortunately, these hopes end in tragedy.