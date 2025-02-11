Why So Many Dune Characters Have Blue Eyes

If there's one thing you need to understand about "Dune," it's that spice is a hell of a drug. The Spice Melange, a substance found only on the planet Arrakis, is a drug so powerful that the entire universe basically revolves around it. Spice can significantly improve someone's health, triple a person's life expectancy, and can give people the ability to predict possible futures.

That last part is the most vital since the humans in the "Dune" universe have long abandoned "thinking machines," so interstellar travel has to be done by humans steering the ship the whole time instead of advanced computers. That's an impossible task, unless the person is heavily dosed up on spice their whole life to the point where they're barely recognizable as human anymore. That's what happened to the Guild Navigators, the spice-addicted space pilots that make the "Dune" world go round. The Guild Navigators haven't been shown in the recent "Dune" films so far, but they did pop up in David Lynch's 1984 movie, and they looked pretty gnarly.

Thankfully, most people in the "Dune" books do not require so much spice to do their jobs, so they are rarely quite as deformed. For the regular spice-eating humans in "Dune," the only sign of their addiction is their unnaturally blue eyes, affecting both their irises and their scleras. Outside of Arrakis, a lot of people will wear special contacts to hide the extent of their spice use. For the Fremen who live on Arrakis, where the spice is both abundant and crucial to surviving in such a harsh desert environment, it's more common to show blue eyes with pride.