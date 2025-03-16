Before Family Guy, Seth MacFarlane Wrote For One Of Cartoon Network's Best Shows

"Family Guy" is one of the most successful adult animated comedies of all time, following the suburban Griffin family through all kinds of wacky misadventures, and its creator Seth MacFarlane has ended up with an extensive career in comedy as a result. Once upon a time, however, he was just a writer working his way up through the ranks, learning how to put together a good cartoon comedy script. While on his way up, he worked on a beloved Cartoon Network series that would have an impact on not only MacFarlane's career but also affect how he made "Family Guy," and it was all about a lady-crazed himbo with a penchant for talking like an Elvis impersonator. That's right, before MacFarlane created hits like "Family Guy" and "American Dad!," he was a writer on the Cartoon Network classic "Johnny Bravo."

"Johnny Bravo" was just one of the best shows during Cartoon Network's heyday in the 2000s, but it was a pretty funny take on a certain kind of wannabe lothario and helped MacFarlane refine his skills for later projects. He worked on a handful of projects for both Cartoon Network and Disney back in the day, not only writing for "Johnny Bravo" but also "Cow & Chicken" and "Dexter's Laboratory" for Cartoon Network and the "Ace Venture: Pet Detective" cartoon and "Jungle Cubs" for Disney. That's quite an eclectic creative background, but it's "Johnny Bravo" that taught MacFarlane the most.