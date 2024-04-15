Johnny Bravo Was Delayed By A Natural Disaster At Cartoon Network HQ

Van Partible's animated series "Johnny Bravo" debuted on the Cartoon Network on July 14, 1997. It was one of four new shows that Cartoon Network premiered in 1997 and 1998 that served as a declaration for a new creator-forward direction the network was taking. "Johnny Bravo" debuted alongside Genndy Tartakovsky's "Dexter's Laboratory," David Feiss' "Cow and Chicken," and Craig McCracken's "The Powerpuff Girls." In 1999, that lineup would be complemented by "Ed, Edd n Eddy," and "Courage the Cowardly Dog." These shows were all quirky and idiosyncratic and attracted a generation of fans.

"Johnny Bravo" was about a barrel-chested, Elvis-voiced lug who lived with his mother and attempted to find love in the big city. His buffoonery and vanity, however, usually kept him single. Johnny was played by prolific voice actor Jeff Bennett, who has been acting professionally since 1991. Van Partible had been working on a version of the show as early as 1993 when he was still an animation student at Loyola Marymount University in Southern California. The story of his first short is astonishing. Partible was working on a short called "Mess o' Blues" about an Elvis impersonator, and right when he was set to screen it, he accidentally erased the entire soundtrack. Luckily, Partible had been working with producer Lee J. Bognar and was able to — on stage, on the fly — call up actors and musicians to perform the soundtrack live.

The filmed improv caught the attention of higher-ups at Hanna-Barbera, and Partible put together his pitch for "Johnny Bravo." It was successful. The show was scheduled to begin production on January 17, 1994.

That was the day, incidentally, of the Northridge Earthquake.

Partible talked about the earthquake drama on a 2020 episode of the video interview show "Speech Bubble."