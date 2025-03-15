How Dawn Wells Felt About Her Gilligan's Island Co-Star Tina Louise

Though the castaways of "Gilligan's Island" had their fair share of misadventures while trapped on a desert island, the cast of the series seemed to mostly appreciate the bounties that came from starring in the show — save for one. Tina Louise, the actor who portrayed Ginger the movie star, seemingly wanted nothing to do with the series after it ended and didn't come back for any of the spin-offs, leading many to assume she truly hated everything to do with "Gilligan's Island." Her co-star Dawn Wells, who played the chipper and earnest farm girl Mary Ann, was essentially the opposite. She not only returned for several "Gilligan's Island" projects, but even reprised her role (alongside Gilligan himself, Bob Denver) on an episode of "Baywatch."

As characters, Ginger and Mary Ann are polar opposites, and the actors behind them seem pretty dissimilar too. In a 2019 interview with Woman's World, however, Wells shared her feelings about working with the ginger-haired movie star and offered some thoughts on how Louise might really have felt about the series. Turns out, there was less animosity than many fans assumed; Louise was merely ready to move on from "Gilligan's Island" after it ended.