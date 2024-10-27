Dawn Wells Once Revealed Her Surprisingly Low Paycheck For Gilligan's Island

In the first season of Sherwood Schwartz's "Gilligan's Island," the opening theme song infamously left out character descriptors for Dawn Wells and Russell Johnson. It listed Gilligan, the Skipper too, the millionaire and his wife, the Movie Star, but then merely described Wells and Johnson as "And the rest." This was certainly unfair, as all seven members of the show's ensemble were equally important, each one bringing something valuable to the overall character dynamic.

As many "Gilligan's" fans know, the reason Wells and Johnson weren't described was because of a stipulation in co-star Tina Louise's contract. Louise, who played Ginger the Movie Star, required that she be named last on any opening credits roll. Title star Bob Denver, however, felt that Wells and Johnson deserved more, and pulled rank on Louise. It seemed that he, too, had a contract stipulation allowing him to be listed in the credits wherever he wanted. He threatened to place his own credit last if Louise didn't budge. Louise capitulated, and the second season theme song was changed to include "The Professor and Mary Ann." Johnson and Wells finally got their due.

Wells, however, suffered another major injustice on "Gilligan's Island." Back in 2016, Wells was interviewed by Forbes Magazine, and the actress revealed that she was paid much less than some of her co-stars. Denver, being the title character, got a reasonable sum, although Louise and Mr. Howell actor Jim Backus were considered the "stars" on the cast, and got paid the most. Wells, meanwhile, got relatively little. "Gilligan's Island" was massively popular, but only the millionaire was a millionaire. Also show creator Sherwood Schwartz. He was the real millionaire.