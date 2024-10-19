How Bob Denver & Dawn Wells Really Felt About Working Together On Gilligan's Island
The writers of "Gilligan's Island" were typically careful to retain storytelling clarity by pairing two of seven stranded castaways for their stories. Most typically, the bumbling Gilligan (Bob Denver) was paired with the short-tempered Skipper (Alan Hale, Jr.) and their explosive relationship would unfold naturally. Mr. and Mrs. Howell (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer) tended to move as a unit, and many felt that there was romantic chemistry between Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and the Professor (Russell Johnson). Mary Ann was also often paired with Ginger (Tina Louise) as they were the only two unmarried women on the island and they bunked together.
Seen less often was the pairing of Mary Ann and Gilligan, which is a bit of a head-scratcher. Gilligan was the slapstick buffoon, while Mary Ann was the optimistic farm girl, both possessed of a disarming friendliness and an appealing naïveté. One could see the two of them exploring the island together, and blissfully misidentifying plants and animals. Their lack of mutual stories, however, may leave many wondering how the characters — and, by extension, the actors — felt about one another.
At the very least, many fans may know that Denver was once moved to advocate for Wells behind the scenes. One might recall that the first 1964 season of "Gilligan's Island" listed all of its characters in the opening theme song ... except for the Professor and Mary Ann. This was born of a contractual requirement laid down by Tina Louise, who insisted she be listed last in the credits. Denver, however, felt that unfair, and pulled rank. He, too, had a stipulation in his contract, allowing his credit to fall wherever he wanted. Denver threatened to put himself after Louise if she didn't let Wells and Johnson have their moment in the sun. Louise capitulated.
Wells and Denver respected one another, and one can read their comments below, culled from Wells 1993 cookbook "Mary Ann's Gilligan's Island Cookbook" and from a 1967 interview with the Oklahoma Tribune, handily transcribed by MeTV.
Denver respected Wells
In the intro to Wells' 1993 cookbook, Denver noted that he and his co-star had been friends for 29 years, and that they still saw each other often. "Gilligan's Island" was such a massive hit, that the cast members often assembled for conventions and other fan events. Denver and Wells saw each other at these events over the years, and Denver noted that the people lining up to get his autograph were most certainly of a different demographic than those waiting to talk to Wells. It seems that Wells was the crush object of many young men in the 1960s, and they were now nervous to talk to her. Denver wrote:
"To watch her fans come up and ask for autographs is not only education but sometimes hilarious. I've seen grown men shaking in their boots with nerves all a-jangle, stuttering, and blushing. Once I saw a man lean over and whisper to her, and later I asked her what he had said. 'Thank you for getting me through puberty in the nicest ways' had been his message. [...] It's not only the guys who are awestruck. Girls and women thank her for being a role model."
Wells, after all, was plucky and adventurous, and an inspiration for young women who appreciated seeing a female character with some agency. Mary Ann, although often dressed in swimsuits, was still a capable character, and a vital contributor to survival on Gilligan's Island. She even cultivated crops when the need arose.
Wells respected Denver
Wells, meanwhile, was always in awe of Denver's comedic talents. Wells saw Denver less as a comedian and more as a professional actor, merely getting into character as a deeply silly man. She also admired how warm and familial Denver was, saying:
"I think Bob Denver is kind of a genius. [...] He's the most amazing person, completely unlike Gilligan, the rest of us — the other six — are really a lot like our characters. But Bob is not a comedian, really. He's quiet, very deep. He was a schoolteacher, you know. He seems to see the world differently from other people somehow. He almost sees the world like a child, and notices the kind of things that kids do. He was telling me the other day how he built a treehouse for his own kids, then stayed up in the treehouse until midnight reading horror stories aloud, scaring themselves to death."
That's a very sweet image. She also witnessed Denver's transformations into Gilligan, impressed by his ability to snap into the role. "When he's performing," she said, "it's like a little light goes on."
After "Gilligan's Island," Denver had trouble finding work, as he was so strongly associated with the one role. He was, it seems, almost too good at playing childlike buffoons and slapstick comedians. No one except show creator Sherwood Schwartz could accept that Denver was really cool. Denver died of cancer in 2005 at the age of 70. Wells passed away in 2020 at the age of 82, a victim of COVID-19. The two actors, however, never stopped communicating during their lives, and remained friends to the end. They may not have had many scenes together, but they certainly admired one another's talents.