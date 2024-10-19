How Bob Denver & Dawn Wells Really Felt About Working Together On Gilligan's Island

The writers of "Gilligan's Island" were typically careful to retain storytelling clarity by pairing two of seven stranded castaways for their stories. Most typically, the bumbling Gilligan (Bob Denver) was paired with the short-tempered Skipper (Alan Hale, Jr.) and their explosive relationship would unfold naturally. Mr. and Mrs. Howell (Jim Backus and Natalie Schafer) tended to move as a unit, and many felt that there was romantic chemistry between Mary Ann (Dawn Wells) and the Professor (Russell Johnson). Mary Ann was also often paired with Ginger (Tina Louise) as they were the only two unmarried women on the island and they bunked together.

Seen less often was the pairing of Mary Ann and Gilligan, which is a bit of a head-scratcher. Gilligan was the slapstick buffoon, while Mary Ann was the optimistic farm girl, both possessed of a disarming friendliness and an appealing naïveté. One could see the two of them exploring the island together, and blissfully misidentifying plants and animals. Their lack of mutual stories, however, may leave many wondering how the characters — and, by extension, the actors — felt about one another.

At the very least, many fans may know that Denver was once moved to advocate for Wells behind the scenes. One might recall that the first 1964 season of "Gilligan's Island" listed all of its characters in the opening theme song ... except for the Professor and Mary Ann. This was born of a contractual requirement laid down by Tina Louise, who insisted she be listed last in the credits. Denver, however, felt that unfair, and pulled rank. He, too, had a stipulation in his contract, allowing his credit to fall wherever he wanted. Denver threatened to put himself after Louise if she didn't let Wells and Johnson have their moment in the sun. Louise capitulated.

Wells and Denver respected one another, and one can read their comments below, culled from Wells 1993 cookbook "Mary Ann's Gilligan's Island Cookbook" and from a 1967 interview with the Oklahoma Tribune, handily transcribed by MeTV.