The Best Episode Of Gilligan's Island, According To IMDb

The overarching story of "Gilligan's Island" is, upon a moment of reflection, surprisingly nihilistic. Sherwood Schwartz's whimsical 1964 sitcom may take place in a cartoon-like universe where no one is really desperate, starving, or unclean, but it also takes place in a world where hope cannot thrive. At the beginning of every episode, the seven stranded castaways are presented with the opportunity to escape the island and return home. They become joyous and hopeful. Then a cataclysm occurs, usually at the bumbling hands of the clueless Gilligan (Bob Denver), and their opportunity is squandered. The castaways are stranded for another week, their prison sentence essentially extended. Hope becomes despair, again and again, creeping into this petty pace from day to day, to the last syllable of recorded time.

Sisyphus would relate.

"Gilligan's Island," however, offsets its despair with an unshakeable sense of whimsy. The show's characters may have eternally been pushing a boulder uphill, but there were zany antics along the way. The seven castaways — played by Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, Tina Louise, Russell Johnson, and Dawn Wells — might have lost their cool and occasionally thwacked one another with their hats, but they never fell into depression, starvation, murder, or cannibalism (although they would've in Charlie Kaufman's proposed reboot). They seemed to do okay on that tropical island. The show started with a solid premise and managed to milk it for 98 episodes, four TV movies, and two animated spinoff shows. There were pockets of joy in the sea of anguish.

"Pass the Vegetables, Please" (September 26, 1966), has the rare distinction of being the "Gilligan's Island" episode rated highest by viewers on the Internet Movie Database. It currently boasts a score of 8.2 out of 10, based on the reviews of 266 users. What makes this episode so great? Probably because of the bizarre conceit involving radioactive vegetables, temporary superpowers, and edible soap.