The Best Episode Of Gilligan's Island, According To IMDb
The overarching story of "Gilligan's Island" is, upon a moment of reflection, surprisingly nihilistic. Sherwood Schwartz's whimsical 1964 sitcom may take place in a cartoon-like universe where no one is really desperate, starving, or unclean, but it also takes place in a world where hope cannot thrive. At the beginning of every episode, the seven stranded castaways are presented with the opportunity to escape the island and return home. They become joyous and hopeful. Then a cataclysm occurs, usually at the bumbling hands of the clueless Gilligan (Bob Denver), and their opportunity is squandered. The castaways are stranded for another week, their prison sentence essentially extended. Hope becomes despair, again and again, creeping into this petty pace from day to day, to the last syllable of recorded time.
"Gilligan's Island," however, offsets its despair with an unshakeable sense of whimsy. The show's characters may have eternally been pushing a boulder uphill, but there were zany antics along the way. The seven castaways — played by Denver, Alan Hale Jr., Jim Backus, Natalie Schafer, Tina Louise, Russell Johnson, and Dawn Wells — might have lost their cool and occasionally thwacked one another with their hats, but they never fell into depression, starvation, murder, or cannibalism (although they would've in Charlie Kaufman's proposed reboot). They seemed to do okay on that tropical island. The show started with a solid premise and managed to milk it for 98 episodes, four TV movies, and two animated spinoff shows. There were pockets of joy in the sea of anguish.
"Pass the Vegetables, Please" (September 26, 1966), has the rare distinction of being the "Gilligan's Island" episode rated highest by viewers on the Internet Movie Database. It currently boasts a score of 8.2 out of 10, based on the reviews of 266 users. What makes this episode so great? Probably because of the bizarre conceit involving radioactive vegetables, temporary superpowers, and edible soap.
Pass the Vegetables, Please
"Pass the Vegetables, Please" sees Gilligan fishing a box of vegetable seeds out of the ocean. Because Mary Ann was raised on a farm, she knows how to cultivate them, and the castaway become thrilled at the thought of eating fresh vegetables for the first time in years. What Gilligan didn't notice was that the seed box came emblazoned with a warning stating that the seeds were radioactive. The vegetables, hence, grow in unexpected ways. The carrots are large and bulbous, the corn grows in a torus shape, and the zucchini is the size of Moo Deng.
The castaways, luckily, aren't poisoned by the radioactive vegetables, but physically enhanced. Gilligan temporarily has super strength, Mary Ann can see for miles, and Mrs. Howell has super energy. The radiation, however, is still dangerous, so the Professor finds a way to neutralize it; they are to eat the homemade soap they use on the island. The soap tastes horrible, but they drink it down in a potion nonetheless. The screen fills with bubbles. Whimsy! The episode ends with Gilligan having grown a taste for soap and blowing explosive bubbles in his sleep.
Looking over the IMDb reviews, "Gilligan" fans seem to like the freewheeling, lightweight fantasy of the episode. It's less about trying to escape as it is coming up with a solution to a strange non-problem. Nothing seems to be at stake, as no one gets sick or appears to be in immediate danger. Indeed, it seems pretty fun that the castaways should temporarily have radioactive powers. One user noted that the screen filling with bubbles was likely a reference to "The Lawrence Welk Show," the utterly boring variety series that ran for 26 seasons. (Lawrence Welk typically had a bubble machine.)
Because "Gilligan's Island" was largely a fantasy series anyway — physics and reality are a long ways away — it should stand to reason (?) that one of the best episodes is also one of the more fantastical. "Pass the Vegetables, Please" is ridiculous, and that, it seems, is its greatest strength.