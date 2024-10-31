Tina Louise Dropped Out Of A Carol Burnett Project To Star In Gilligan's Island

Actors don't get to choose how they break out. Obviously, given the dearth of opportunities, they're lucky to call themselves "working actors" in the first place. And when you're just starting out, the last thing you should do is refuse work — unless there's something better and fully guaranteed on the horizon.

Consider the case of Tina Louise. Born in 1934, the beautiful young woman had a multitude of fashion modeling offers in the 1950s, but what she really wanted to do was act. Louise studied under the influential acting teacher Sanford Meisner in Manhattan, and she began booking Broadway gigs in 1952 starting with a role in the Bette Davis-led revue "Two's Company." She co-starred in the hit 1956 musical adaptation of "Li'l Abner" as Appassionata Von Climax (take that, James Bond), and made a splashy film debut in Anthony Mann's comedy "God's Little Acre." The latter earned her a Golden Globe for Most Promising Newcomer, at which point she found herself very much in demand on Broadway and in Hollywood.

Sooner or later, Louise, like so many before her, would have to choose whether she wanted to work on stage or in front of the camera. Just when she seemed to be leaning in the direction of the boards, a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity presented itself — one that would have Louise pigeonholed for the rest of her career.