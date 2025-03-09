This Year's Must-Read Sci-Fi Comic Puts A Twilight Zone Twist On A Famous DC Storyline [Exclusive Preview]

Writer Deniz Camp has been reinventing the Marvel Comics universe, piece by piece, in his "Ultimates" series. Camp's Marvelous heroes reflect today's problems but remain true to their original spirit: a She-Hulk created through careless atomic testing near indigenous people, a Native-American Hawkeye fighting against environmental racism, a Luke Cage who organizes mass rebellion against mass incarceration, etc.

As "Ultimates" soldiers on, Camp is also launching a creator-owned science-fiction comic over at Image: "Assorted Crisis Events," penciled by Eric Zawadzki, colored by Jordie Bellaire and lettered by Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou. Even more exciting is that it's an ongoing series.

In "Assorted Crisis Events," the world is out of whack in a way it can only be in a comic book. It's all due to a favorite plot device of superhero comics, the multiverse; time, past, present, and every possible future are collapsing in on themselves. Walk down the streets of Manhattan and you can find dinosaurs on one block, space invaders on the next, and then come face-to-face with your own ancestors on the one after that.

In this comic, though, there are no men of steel or caped crusaders coming to save the day. The series' synopsis reads:

"Time is having a crisis. Mingling in the red-light district, you can find actual cavemen, medieval knights, and cyborg soldiers on leave from World War IV. Victorian debutantes amble their way into cell phone stores, confused and bewildered (what is a data plan?). On their way to work, bleary-eyed commuters get trapped in time-loops, assaulted by alternate-reality versions of themselves, and try to avoid post-apocalyptic wastelands. And LOOK: the 3:15 bus just took a wrong turn...into the neolithic era."

Camp has compared the comic to "Black Mirror," the OG "Twilight Zone," and described it as "'Crisis On Infinite Earths' if it was happening to normal people." The comic is an anthology, with each issue chronicling a different assorted event showing how someone(s) in the world are living through the Crisis.

The creative team has shared an exclusive preview of "Assorted Crisis Events" #1 with /Film. I have read this excellent debut issue and can heartily recommend it. If you need further convincing, the first 12 pages of the issue are included below. Camp also shared the following quote about his work: