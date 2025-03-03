The Oscar Weekend Box Office Highlights A Huge Problem For Movie Theaters

Hollywood's biggest night is behind us. The Oscars took place on Sunday, with Sean Baker's "Anora" coming away as the big winner, nearly pulling off a clean sweep that culminated in a Best Picture win. It was a remarkable feat for an indie movie made for just $6 million. Upon winning the prize for Best Director, Baker even used a huge chunk of his speech to make an impassioned plea for Hollywood to make films for theaters rather than streaming, while also imploring audiences to seek out the theatrical experience.

Somewhat ironically, though, the box office was a barren wasteland as the Academy Awards unfolded, with Marvel's "Captain America: Brave New World" topping the charts for a third straight weekend with a measly $15 million. Meanwhile, Focus Features' "Last Breath" was the only major new release, taking in $7.8 million. It was a lousy showing overall, with the domestic box office barely clearing $50 million for the weekend in total. What's most frustrating, as someone who, like Baker, cherishes the theatrical experience, is that it didn't have to be this way. It frankly shouldn't be this way.

Let's look back at 2024. On Oscars weekend last year, "Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the charts with a healthy $58 million. Elsewhere, then-future Best Picture nominee "Dune: Part Two" pulled in $46.2 million on its second weekend, while Blumhouse's "Imaginary" and Angel Studios' "Cabrini" both entered the marketplace, giving theaters plenty to offer moviegoers. In the end, the Oscars enjoyed an increase in viewership over 2023, and theaters saw a healthy turnout. It was a win-win.