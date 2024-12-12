The Boys Star Jack Quaid Has A Weird Superpower In Action-Packed Novocaine Trailer

Paramount Pictures has revealed the first trailer for "Novacaine." This appears to be going for an original superhero movie of sorts, albeit one with a pretty fun twist. Jack Quaid, of "The Boys" Fame, stars in the lead role as a man trying to rescue his new girlfriend, who's been taken hostage after a robbery gone wrong. To do so, he has to fight off a bunch of bad guys. Why is he qualified to do such a thing? Because he literally can't feel pain. So what he lacks in skill, he makes up for in other bats*** crazy ways.

This is a somewhat familiar setup at its core: Average guy meets a girl, falls in love with said girl, something bad happens to that girl, and he makes it his mission to save her. How many times have we seen that? What makes this interesting is the "can't feel pain" component, which leads to some truly insane action sequences. It's sort of like how "Kick-Ass" had a reduced ability to feel pain, only this appears to be amped up to 11.

It is made very clear that Quaid's character may not be able to feel pain, but he still suffers the physical consequences of it. So despite his nerve endings being spared, those injuries are going to add up, whether he feels them or not. Will he be able to outlast the baddies and save the girl? The very brief synopsis for the film reads as follows: