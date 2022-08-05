One Of Prey's Most Grueling Scenes Involved Amber Midthunder And A Whole Lot Of Mud

The buzzy new entry to the long-running (and surprisingly complicated) "Predator" franchise is finally here with the debut of "Prey." Directed by "10 Cloverfield Lane" filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg, the latest sequel completely upends the prior direction of the series and brings us back to (almost) the beginning of the seemingly unstoppable Yautja species' reign of terror as hunters on Earth. A huge part of that creative shake-up involves the authentic casting of Indigenous Peoples for the story set in early 1700s America. Still in the early stages of being colonized, the New World proves to be an immensely thrilling setting for a Predator invasion.

The key to making the film work (other than its incredibly tightly-wound script, at least) comes in the form of its secret weapon, lead actor Amber Midthunder. Playing main character Naru, an overlooked and underestimated member of their humble Comanche tribe, Midthunder's casting represents a crucial step forward for blockbuster representation. Having already endured marginalization in her career, the actor fully embraced the challenges inherent in filming a punishing movie like "Prey."

In an interview with Bloody Disgusting, Midthunder opened up about the preparation involved in filming this demanding role:

"We had a four-week boot camp that we all went through, me in Dakota [Beavers] and all the other boys. We did weapons, and we worked with the stunt team, a personal trainer, and all kinds of stuff. But also, there are so many parts of this movie that you can't train for."

One particularly brutal sequence to film ended up proving those words true in emphatic fashion.