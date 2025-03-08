How Much Jerry Seinfeld's Apartment In The NBC Sitcom Would Rent For

A big part of watching sitcoms is suspending disbelief. Characters who behave ridiculously get themselves into a variety of comedic situations and the audience doesn't question it all too much because, well, it's a sitcom. One of the most unbelievable parts of most sitcoms is that the often highly dysfunctional people at the center of them are somehow able to afford decent places to live. When the show is set in New York City, that becomes even more unlikely. The troubled 20-somethings that made up the cast of "Friends" couldn't possibly afford their West Village apartments no matter how great the "rent control" in their building was, for example. Similarly, the fictionalized Jerry Seinfeld of the hit 1990s sitcom "Seinfeld" would be in the exact same boat unless he were much more successful as a comedian than the show seems to depict.

While Seinfeld never says what he pays for his apartment, it is possible to piece it together using the address of the building used for the exterior shots of the show, which features comparable apartments in the area. It's not quite as unbelievable as Peter Parker being able to afford an apartment in Manhattan as a college student, but Seinfeld's place is probably still way out of his budget.