Julia Louis-Dreyfus Solved One Of Seinfeld's Biggest Problems Using Jerry's Fridge

I started to watch "Seinfeld" when I was fairly young, and I'm one of those people where nearly every episode has been imprinted on my brain after years of watching them over and over and over again. The show became funnier as I grew older, as I was able to grasp the topics, innuendos, and cultural atmosphere it was grappling with. My appreciation for the humor and the storytelling are not the only things that have grown over time. One element of the show that I love is Jerry's apartment.

There are a lot of television shows set in New York, and almost none of them feature an apartment I believe the characters in the show could live in. "Friends" is the ultimate example of this, where Monica and Rachel's gigantic two-bedroom seems completely out of reach for those people. Jerry's apartment on "Seinfeld" is cramped. The couch bumps up against the kitchen counter to the right and the table directly behind it. The bathroom in the back looks like it couldn't fit two people standing shoulder-to-shoulder. Even in the early 1990s, rent in New York was still very high, and with Seinfeld living on the Upper West Side as a moderately successful comedian, this fairly small one-bedroom apartment makes complete sense.

The reason so many TV shows have their characters in larger living spaces is because, especially for a multi-camera sitcom with 22-episode orders, you need to continually find ways of utilizing the same space episode after episode. Jerry's apartment may be fairly realistic for the world, but it was rather impractical when it came time to actual shoot. The cast often struggled finding ways to stay busy on the set, and they often found themselves using a reliable device: the refrigerator.