Where Was Seinfeld Filmed? Every Major Location Explained

If there's one "Seinfeld" location that got more screen time than any other (aside from maybe the interior of Jerry's apartment), it was probably the diner where Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer met up in nearly every episode to debrief, debate, and complain about their lives. More often than not, the diner's exterior neon sign just read "RESTAURANT," leaving audiences unsure of its name within the series, but some shots revealed that it was called Monk's Cafe. In real life, though, the exterior shot comes from Tom's Restaurant, which has a long pop culture legacy that stretches back even before the "Seinfeld" days.

Located on Broadway near Morningside Park and Columbia University, Tom's Restaurant has been a fixture in the neighborhood since the late 1940s, according to its Trip Advisor page. Politicians including Barack Obama and John McCain have both spent a good chunk of time at Tom's, according to Obama's former roommate and McCain's daughter, who admitted that her dad geeked out about getting to sit in the "Seinfeld" diner. The locale is also the inspiration behind the catchy and haunting '80s song "Tom's Diner" by Suzanne Vega, which has inspired remakes, samples, and interpolations from musicians as wide-ranging as Lil' Kim, Fall Out Boy, and 2Pac.

Before you get your plane tickets booked, though, you should know that the inside of Tom's Restaurant doesn't actually look exactly like the setup on "Seinfeld." That was (you guessed it!) created on the lot in Studio City, but according to an Arizona Daily Star article from 2008, fans from all over the world still make the pilgrimage to Tom's nonetheless.