Do You Need To Watch Netflix's Daredevil Before Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again?

It's here. The time is finally upon us. Fans of the Man Without Fear have waited a long time, but "Daredevil: Born Again" is finally streaming on Disney+. The show, which brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con nearly three years ago. After being heavily reworked well into production, the show found its footing and has arrived, nearly six years after "Daredevil" wrapped up its original run on Netflix.

Because it's been so long since the first iteration of the show concluded, it's very possible that "Born Again" is going to be many viewers' introduction to this little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That asks an important question: does one need to watch the first three seasons of "Daredevil" from the Netflix era before watching "Born Again" on Disney+? After all, "Daredevil," as well as the other "Defenders" shows, are streaming on Disney+, making it convenient for those who wish to do so.

That said, not everyone has time to binge three seasons of a show, and some might not desire to go back in time. So let's put it simply: no, you don't absolutely have to watch the original "Daredevil" to watch the show's revival. Naturally, it's a bit more complicated than that, so let's explore the question just a little bit more in-depth for those who want to be fully prepared.