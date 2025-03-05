Do You Need To Watch Netflix's Daredevil Before Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again?
It's here. The time is finally upon us. Fans of the Man Without Fear have waited a long time, but "Daredevil: Born Again" is finally streaming on Disney+. The show, which brings back Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con nearly three years ago. After being heavily reworked well into production, the show found its footing and has arrived, nearly six years after "Daredevil" wrapped up its original run on Netflix.
Because it's been so long since the first iteration of the show concluded, it's very possible that "Born Again" is going to be many viewers' introduction to this little corner of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That asks an important question: does one need to watch the first three seasons of "Daredevil" from the Netflix era before watching "Born Again" on Disney+? After all, "Daredevil," as well as the other "Defenders" shows, are streaming on Disney+, making it convenient for those who wish to do so.
That said, not everyone has time to binge three seasons of a show, and some might not desire to go back in time. So let's put it simply: no, you don't absolutely have to watch the original "Daredevil" to watch the show's revival. Naturally, it's a bit more complicated than that, so let's explore the question just a little bit more in-depth for those who want to be fully prepared.
Daredevil: Born Again is a Season 1, not a Season 4
To be clear, "Daredevil: Born Again" is very much a continuation of the Netflix series and not a reboot. That said, it's being billed as a season 1 as opposed to a season 4. Netflix had their own plans for "Daredevil" season 4, which were abandoned when the show was canceled. Those plans changed dramatically when Marvel Studios decided to revive the hero on the small screen.
In an interview with TVLine, Charlie Cox addressed the situation, making it clear that they made the show in a way that would welcome new viewers. They had to walk a fine line to make that happen, but Cox believes audiences can watch "Born Again" without having to go back.
"We want to make sure that we include the elements of the show that made it popular and successful in the first place, the things that we discovered in the original show that landed with the audience. At the same time, we're on Disney+ now, we're calling it 'Season 1' even though the history is the same, and so we want to attract a new audience. We don't want to suggest that people need to go back and see three seasons in order to understand and follow this story."
"Daredevil: Born Again" continues very directly from the events of season 3 of the Netflix show. Without getting into spoilers, the show opens with a major set piece that includes Daredevil alongside his major allies and one of Daredevil's big villains from season 3. Basically, the new show tries to wrap up any lingering threads and leftover business from season 3 as quickly as possible before launching into its new major storylines.
Here's what viewers must know to watch Daredevil: Born Again
Heading into the show, all new viewers really need is a relatively basic understanding of who the key players are. Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, did show up in "Hawkeye" and its spin-off "Echo," but all one really needs to understand is that he and Daredevil/Matt Murdock have a long, ugly history. They're enemies, much like Batman and the Joker.
As for Bullseye, another villain returning in this show, it's just important to know that he's got a bone to pick with Daredevil because he got his butt kicked by the vigilante pretty badly. The details aren't overly important. Fisk's relationship with his wife Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer) is also a factor, as it picks up where it left off from the Netflix series. That said, there is a pretty significant time jump and that allows for something of a soft reset. Pieces are picked up, a new status quo is established, and newcomers can pick up on all of the dynamics pretty quickly.
The only other major elephant in the room is Daredevil's appearance in "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." It has already been confirmed that "Born Again" won't address that, so it's also a non-factor. As is common in the MCU, events from other shows may be referenced, but understanding the ins and outs of those references isn't crucial to the viewing experience. So feel free to catch up with the Netflix show if you please, but if not, you should be just fine.