A Deleted Wicked Scene Reveals If Boq Really Loved Nessarose

This article contains potential spoilers for "Wicked: For Good."

The grand finale of "Wicked" sees Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) making peace with her own passionate sense of self-worth, which causes the magical prodigy to finally soar above the Emerald City and proclaim that no amount of fear-mongering will shatter who she is. At the same time, Glinda (Ariana Grande) anxiously accepts her position as the official propaganda mouthpiece of Madame Morrible (Michelle Yeoh). The dual parting of ways presents a compelling cliffhanger that precedes what we already know leads to tragedy.

The framework for the Elphaba-Glinda dynamic is so front and center, however, that it almost makes you forget there's another emotional cliffhanger that's arguably just as important to the upcoming sequel "Wicked: For Good."

When we last see Ethan Slater's Boq, he's among the evacuating students at Shiz University, while Marissa Bode's Nessarose discovers her father, the mayor of Munchkinland, having a heart attack. If you're familiar with the famous Broadway production, you have an idea where these two are heading, but in the event you haven't, their endings don't exactly serve as the best foundation.

When Boq arrives at Shiz, he's immediately smitten by Glinda's presence. She recognizes his infatuation, but doesn't share the same sentiment. In order to make flirting with Prince Fiyero (Jonathan Bailey) just a little easier, she cleverly convinces her admirer to ask wheelchair user Nessarose out to the Ozdust Ball as a favor to her. Their interaction at the dance illustrates how they see one another, but a deleted scene provides an even greater emphasis on the tragedy of their romantic partnership.