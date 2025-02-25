What Happened To The Cast Of Six Feet Under?

Last — and, to some "Six Feet Under" fans, very much least — we have Peter Krause, who brilliantly portrayed the equally heartbreaking and infuriating Nathaniel Fisher Jr. Krause was cast as the eldest Fisher sibling during what one could describe as his own period of mourning, having recently found out that his first major TV role in the ABC dramedy "Sports Night" would be coming to a sudden end with the show's cancellation. Fortunately, Alan Ball invited him to audition for both Nate and David Fisher, the former character going to him once Ball discovered Michael C. Hall.

Krause's first major project afterward was the ABC soap opera satire "Dirty Sexy Money," which was created by "Six Feet Under" writer Craig Wright. It followed a family of sociopathic, wealthy New York power players and ran for just two seasons (though the actor feels that, at a network like HBO, it had the potential to be what "Succession" became). After the series was cancelled, he almost immediately joined the cast of the NBC drama "Parenthood," in which he starred as the steadfast father Adam Braverman for over 100 episodes. Currently, he's starring as one of the best characters in the Fox-ABC procedural "9-1-1" — yet another popular, long-running series.

Though Krause also considers "Six Feet Under" to have ended prematurely (HBO famously wanted two more seasons when Ball decided to pull the plug), he feels completely at peace. In an oral history of the show's production with Entertainment Weekly released in 2021, he repeated a sentiment he's shared in countless interviews since its ending. "I think Alan ending the show when he did elevated the entire series into a work of art. Because it did end too soon, but again, that's the point of the show is that your life can be taken away from you at any moment... and [so], how are you going to live your life?"