Servant's Lauren Ambrose And Toby Kebbell On Flawed Characters And A Marriage 'On Fumes' [Exclusive Interview]

This show is a lot about a lot of things, but for me it always comes down to Sean and Dorothy's relationship. A show about marriage. Toby, is that how you approached performing your character from the beginning? Was that your sort of gateway into this character?

Kebbell: Yeah, it's very much a relationship that's broken at the point we meet them, anyway. They're both living a lie: One through a catatonic denial, and the other just through a general, standard, average denial, not knowing what to do. There's no real books to explain how best to deal with this. This is your loved one. I think Sean very much was in a place where he relied on her and actually most of his relationship throughout the series is an attempt to show the gratitude. His devotion, although he loves Dorothy, is also part of this eternal gratitude he has for the life he now lives in this house with this person he loves and the career he had. I discussed it many times with Drew DiTomo, our on-set coach chef [for] everyone who had a cooking scene. It was like [Sean] went from line cook to head chef to a restaurant owner, so that needed spurring on. That's that partnership.

So you're kind of meeting them anyway at a point where the relationship is lasting on fumes. So it's actually interesting because the relationship grows, I think, over the series, and that is very much what we did. And this final season, I think that was very important for us, and we spoke to the writers as best we could to clarify and qualify that this relationship needs to bond. It has to eventually bond, and that was the only real conversation I ended up consistently having with Night, was that this needed to feel now because we can't just go on eternally being like, "I'm there because I love her." There has to be something. And we discussed that and I was like, "It's telling the truth. It's being truthful with her. Eventually, I have to tell her the truth no matter what we go through."

That's how it plays out: Chasing her down and constantly pinning her and trying to pin, and that's the benefit of her being trapped, in a way, after what happens at the end of season 3. She's kind of at the mercy of being force-fed this thing, and now I'm having to be coached by everybody, like, "You've got to do it, you have to do it." So it was great fun, just great fun to play. But yeah, it totally all circles around the relationships with each other.

Ambrose: Actually, one of my favorite moments to play on this show, when we explore those more grown-up themes of like, "Okay, what is grief? What is a marriage? What is it to be honest in a marriage? What is it to have real intimacy and real truth-telling and really see each other?" I think those are some of our best moments. And certainly as a grown-up actor, it was fun to explore some grown-up themes.

"Servant" season 4 premieres January 13, 2023 on AppleTV+.