Servant Season 4 Trailer: M. Night Shyamalan's Horror Series Returns

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the first three seasons of "Servant."

M. Night Shyamalan sure is keeping busy these days. Last month, the trailer dropped for his highly anticipated horror film "Knock At The Cabin," all while he's been absolutely crushing it with the mystery series "Servant" for Apple TV+. Created by Tony Basgallop with Shyamalan serving as executive producer, showrunner, and the director of multiple episodes, "Servant" is a psychological horror streaming television series about a wealthy Philadelphia couple named Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell) who endure the tragic loss of their thirteen-week-old son, Jericho.

In an attempt to heal, the couple introduces a lifelike reborn doll as transitory object therapy. Unfortunately, Dorothy begins believing the doll is her actual child and hires a young nanny named Leanne Grayson (Nell Tiger Free) to move in to help take care of "the baby" full-time. As is the case with any Shyamalan project, this setup is only the tip of the iceberg, and the past three seasons have seen the mystery evolve into something truly unbelievable.

"Servant" is heading into its fourth and final season, promising a "final reckoning" with the madness brought to the Turner family. Leanne's unexplainable powers are stronger than ever, her connection to the violent Church of Lesser Saints is as harrowing as ever, and just what the hell is going on with baby Jericho? The season 4 teaser is over two minutes of chaos, but promises the answers we crave will finally be provided before the show comes to a close.